Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 3,992 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $284.73 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.20 and a 200-day moving average of $276.32. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.