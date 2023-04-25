Ibex Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $124.48 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

