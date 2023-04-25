ICON (ICX) Market Cap Hits $264.90 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $264.90 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,915,422 coins and its circulating supply is 954,915,063 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 954,855,750.7095337 with 954,856,363.85454 in circulation. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

