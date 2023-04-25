ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 735,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,582,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 6.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 11.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

