Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Up 3.3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.80. Approximately 7,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 270,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMCR. Mizuho began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Immunocore Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Immunocore by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Immunocore by 1,003.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

