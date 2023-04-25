Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Price Down 8.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) fell 8.7% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.45. 244,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 232,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

