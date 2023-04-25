Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Price Down 8.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) fell 8.7% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.45. 244,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 232,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.
The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group Stock Down 8.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.38.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.