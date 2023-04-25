Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Acquires 16,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 3.3 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. 112,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.