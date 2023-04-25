Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Acquires 16,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 3.3 %
Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. 112,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $25.05.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
