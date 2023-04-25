Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $1,337,495.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,877,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, April 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $1,358,083.24.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $1,404,943.40.

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $1,459,814.58.

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,328,020.38.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $1,315,099.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,357,997.10.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total value of $1,356,791.14.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $1,426,047.70.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,402,445.34.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,420,276.32.

TEAM stock traded down $11.75 on Tuesday, reaching $143.06. 2,202,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average of $156.77. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -105.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3,897.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 59,395 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

