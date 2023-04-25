Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,499,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,751,300. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Roth Mkm cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,115,000 after acquiring an additional 314,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 346,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

