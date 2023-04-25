Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) PT Lowered to $140.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $120.47 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $144.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $51,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at $586,219,524.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,155,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,242,000 after buying an additional 156,262 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 846,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

