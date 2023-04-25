Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. 10,700,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,018,945. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

