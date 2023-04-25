Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $156.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $310.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.56 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 16.94%.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after acquiring an additional 827,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 97,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

