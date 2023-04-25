International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

