Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,259 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RPG traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,430. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $176.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.