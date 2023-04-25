Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April 25th (ACU, BSRR, BUD, CIO, DHT, DNPUF, EURN, FLMNF, IEX, LRLCY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 25th:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.50 price target on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a sector perform rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.50.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $142.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $132.00.

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $9.30 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.20.

