Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,417 call options on the company. This is an increase of 271% compared to the typical volume of 1,730 call options.

Ambarella Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.26. 156,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,737. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.24. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.02.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $254,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,421.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Further Reading

