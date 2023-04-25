Investors Buy Large Volume of Blackstone Put Options (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 52,615 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the average volume of 38,384 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 443.91%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.