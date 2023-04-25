Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,457 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 610% compared to the average volume of 1,472 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 221,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,434 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.74. 1,027,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.