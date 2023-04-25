Investors Research Corp Buys 1,225 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,772. The company has a market capitalization of $181.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

