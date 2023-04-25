Investors Research Corp Decreases Stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGOV. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LGOV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,594. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

