IOTA Achieves Market Capitalization of $543.93 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $543.93 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00010888 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000105 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
