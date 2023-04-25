IOTA Achieves Market Capitalization of $543.93 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $543.93 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00010888 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

