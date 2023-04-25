IPVERSE (IPV) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $907,504.44 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IPVERSE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.00340421 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IPVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IPVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.