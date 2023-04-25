iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lifted by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,845,974 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

