iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $410.71. 995,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,253. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

