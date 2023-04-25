iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Reduced by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.31. 13,073,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,434,367. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

