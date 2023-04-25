iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231,148 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

