iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 48,764 shares.The stock last traded at $70.49 and had previously closed at $70.73.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $626.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

