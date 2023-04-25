iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 577.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.17. 445,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $258.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.67 and its 200-day moving average is $227.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

