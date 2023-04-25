iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,231,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 1.53% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $793,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 194,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 44,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.12. 522,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,871. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

