iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stake Raised by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 33,180 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.98. The company had a trading volume of 44,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.27. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

