IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO David Francis Carroll Sells 1,829 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,760. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,518,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,736,000 after purchasing an additional 134,845 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IVERIC bio by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,305 shares during the period.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

