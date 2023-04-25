Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $820,000 in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,356,000 after purchasing an additional 299,086 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 106,426 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 8,994.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,939,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CWEN opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.98. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 71,980 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,521.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

