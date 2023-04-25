Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NextGen Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Further Reading

