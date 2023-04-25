Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISCV. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $392.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

