Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health Stock Down 2.2 %

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,221,353.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 384,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,003,755 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EVH opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

See Also

