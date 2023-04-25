Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

POR stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on POR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.