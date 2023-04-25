Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $144.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $166.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $421,036.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $1,492,500 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals



Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

