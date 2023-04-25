Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $5.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $649.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 34.45%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, Director Justin A. Knowles purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $80,359.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

