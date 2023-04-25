Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of JNCE opened at $1.90 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $99.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

In other news, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $72,571.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,779 shares in the company, valued at $349,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $72,571.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,241.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,106,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 747,908 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,094,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 144,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 28,358.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 124,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

