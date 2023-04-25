Joystick Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $13,189.51 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00028171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,655.75 or 1.00056359 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04532795 USD and is up 10.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,281.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars.

