JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
Shares of BKQNY opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $10.84.
About Bank of Queensland
