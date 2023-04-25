JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) to Underweight

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Shares of BKQNY opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

About Bank of Queensland

(Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.