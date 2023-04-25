JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Medibank Private (OTC:MDBPF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medibank Private (OTC:MDBPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Medibank Private Price Performance
Shares of Medibank Private stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Medibank Private has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.
About Medibank Private
