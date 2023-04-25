JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Medibank Private (OTC:MDBPF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medibank Private (OTC:MDBPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Medibank Private Price Performance

Shares of Medibank Private stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Medibank Private has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

About Medibank Private

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

