Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 439,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 731,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,345. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
