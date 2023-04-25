Keb Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,942 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 3.8% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.