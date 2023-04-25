Keb Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 23.0% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $43,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

