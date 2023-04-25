Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.272 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 40.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Keppel Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of KPELY stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Keppel has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.
About Keppel
