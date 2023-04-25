KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $17.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

