Kilroy Realty (KRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of KRC opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.
Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,235,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after acquiring an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 683,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 327,838 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.