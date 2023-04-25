Kilroy Realty (KRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KRC opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,235,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after acquiring an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 683,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 327,838 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

