Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,429. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.