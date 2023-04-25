Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.13.

Kinetik Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $31.01 on Friday. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,353.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,142,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,817,713.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,827 shares of company stock worth $952,808. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,440,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,428,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $19,590,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

See Also

